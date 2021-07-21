Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $61,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

