Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,438 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

