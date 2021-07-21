Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 93,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

