Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $755.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.