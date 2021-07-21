Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

