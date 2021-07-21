Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

