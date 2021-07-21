Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

