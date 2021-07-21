Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Verso worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

