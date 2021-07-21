Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,161 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 351.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.