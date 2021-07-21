Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,993 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Funko were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,802 shares of company stock worth $30,508,597. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.