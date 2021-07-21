Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,993 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Funko were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,802 shares of company stock worth $30,508,597. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

