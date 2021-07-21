Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,766 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

