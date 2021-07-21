Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,605 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

