Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,425 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

