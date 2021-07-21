NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

