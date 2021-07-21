NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NWE opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

