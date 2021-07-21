NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

