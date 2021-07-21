NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.72

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.