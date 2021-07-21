Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.03.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Analysts expect that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

