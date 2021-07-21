Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

