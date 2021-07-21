Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,689 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Popular worth $27,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Popular by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

