Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 901,329 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 901,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,524,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACVA stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

