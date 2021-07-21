Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.34 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,491 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Aramark worth $31,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

