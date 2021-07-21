Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,689 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Oshkosh worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.