Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,037 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

