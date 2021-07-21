NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $19.29 on Wednesday, reaching $4,880.98. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,849.18. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,350.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.