NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $19.29 on Wednesday, reaching $4,880.98. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,849.18. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,350.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total transaction of $18,064,660.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

