Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NXTD stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.