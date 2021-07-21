Nyzo Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,909.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.47 million and $85,909.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00138787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.68 or 0.99822163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

