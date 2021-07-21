Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

