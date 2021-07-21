Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$3.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$262.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.17. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

