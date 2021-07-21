Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.23. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

