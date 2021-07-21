Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 3,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,085,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 466,666 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.