OctoFi Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00021190 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $173,067.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013429 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00784021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.