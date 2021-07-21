Oddz Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $374,510.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

