Odeon Capital Group Upgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to “Buy”

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.27 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.20 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $780.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

