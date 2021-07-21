OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $85,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

