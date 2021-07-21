OGE Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

