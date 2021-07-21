Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The company has a market cap of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.