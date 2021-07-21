Oikos (OKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,362.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $642,809.75 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00138352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,788.75 or 1.00182576 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,197,093 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.