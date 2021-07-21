Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

