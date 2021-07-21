Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

