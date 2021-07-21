Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

