Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.