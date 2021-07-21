ONE Gas, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

