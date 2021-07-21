ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.