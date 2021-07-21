Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 1,101,200 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 740.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 3.99% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,552. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

