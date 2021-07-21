Opaleye Management Inc. Raises Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of OptiNose worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Also, insider Victor M. Clavelli acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $104,040.00. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,923. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.