Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 494,936 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,936 shares during the period. Stereotaxis makes up about 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. Insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

