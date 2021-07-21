Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,215 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 2.2% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Open Text were worth $107,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. 10,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

