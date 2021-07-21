Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

