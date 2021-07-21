Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

